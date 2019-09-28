UK Court Sentenced Bulgarian Woman to 9 Years in Prison

September 28, 2019
Bulgaria: UK Court Sentenced Bulgarian Woman to 9 Years in Prison www.pixabay.com

A 48-year-old Bulgarian woman was sentenced to 9 years in prison in the United Kingdom for beating and robbery. Gergana Georgieva is behind bars after beating the 81-year-old widow of renowned filmmaker Michael Winner and stealing £ 300,000 worth of jewellery.

The elderly woman suffered head injuries during the 3-hour robbery. The Bulgarian was a former lover of the director, and in 1999 he helped her obtain British citizenship, Daily Mail writes.

