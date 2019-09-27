More than 750,000 Bulgarians Traveled Abroad in August

In August, 755.4 thousand Bulgarians traveled abroad, which is 2.5% more than in the same month of 2018, according to data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

The increase in the trips of Bulgarian citizens compared to the same month of the previous year was reported to: Austria - by 21%, Spain - by 16,5%, Czech Republic - by 10,1%, France - by 8,9% , Serbia - 7.8%, Greece - 6.2%, Romania - 3.4%, and others. At the same time, the trips of Bulgarian citizens to: Italy - by 13.0%, Turkey - by 4.3%, the United Kingdom - by 3.6%, the Republic of Northern Macedonia - by 2.4%, Germany - by 1.9% , and other.

Compared to August 2018, the number of trips increased by the following purposes: "rest and excursion" - by 8.0%, and "business" - by 4.7%, while those for the purpose of "others" decreased by 3.7 %. The largest share of the total number of trips of Bulgarian citizens abroad in August 2019 is formed by trips with the purpose of rest and excursion - 45,7%, followed by those with other purposes (visiting, training, attending cultural and sports events). - 40,3%, and for business purposes - 14,0%

In August 2019 the largest number of trips of Bulgarian citizens was made to: Greece - 207.6 thousand, Turkey - 136.0 thousand, Republic of Northern Macedonia - 52.3 thousand, Serbia - 49.4 thousand , Romania - 47.4 thousand, Germany - 46.2 thousand, Austria - 25.9 thousand, Italy - 24.9 thousand, Spain - 21.5 thousand, France - 20.4 thousand

In August 2019 Bulgaria was visited by 2 325.2 thousand foreigners, or 3.8% more than in August 2018. There was an increase of 7.6% for travel and leisure trips and 6.1% for business trips, while those with other destinations (including visitors and transit) decreased by 2.1%. Transits through the country are 26.5% (617.3 thousand) of all visits of foreigners to Bulgaria.

Of the total number of foreigners who visited Bulgaria in August 2019, the share of EU citizens is 62.1%, or 3.6% more than the same month of the previous year. The number of visits from Romanian citizens increased by 30.9%, the United Kingdom by 17.8%, Spain by 15.8%, Austria by 5.4%, Hungary by 4.3%, and others.

At the same time, German citizens' visits decreased by 12.7%, Belgium - by 5.8%, the Netherlands - by 5.5%, the Czech Republic - by 4.2%, Poland - by 3.5%, Italy - by 3.2%, Greece - by 1.3%, and others.

Citizens' visits from the Other European Countries group increased by 3.3%, with the largest increase in visits from Ukrainian citizens by 23.6%.

In August 2019, the share of visits for recreation and excursion purposes prevailed - 56.8%, followed by visits for other purposes - 35.8% and for business purposes - 7.4%

The highest number of visits to Bulgaria in August 2019 was made by citizens from: Romania - 373.1 thousand, Turkey - 290.4 thousand, Germany - 251.0 thousand, Greece - 163.7 thousand, Ukraine - 122.0 thousand, Poland - 110.8 thousand, United Kingdom - 97.4 thousand, Russian Federation - 97.1 thousand, Serbia - 78.4 thousand, France - 69.7 thousand