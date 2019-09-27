Bulgaria's Coatal City Burgas Ranks 6th of the Top 10 Cities to Drive in

Bulgaria’s coastal city Burgas entered the ranking of the top 10 cities to drive in. The conclusion was made by the Discover Car Hire web portal which asked the travelers which are the cities they feel most comfortable to drive in, BNR reported.

The survey covered 2,599 tourists on four wheels. The Bulgarian city Burgas occupies the 6th position in this ranking. The respondents assessed not so much the organization of the road traffic, as the beautiful views near the road and the proximity to cultural, historical and natural landmarks, beaches and shopping centers, dnevnik. bg informs.