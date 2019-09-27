The Ministry of Education and Science Organizes a Competition For Teachers Innovators in Education

It is a continuation of the policy of creating a culture of innovation in schools.



The Ministry of Education and Science is organizing for the first time a competition for teachers that inspires and motivates their students to achieve better results. It is a continuation of the policy of creating a culture of innovation in schools and giving educators more freedom to apply new teaching methods. Individual teachers, principals or entire teams can participate. The positive experiences of innovative practices that make the lessons more interesting will be appreciated, as well as whether the teachers are able to encourage students to be creative and think critically. The focus of the competition will be on the day-to-day organization of the school day, extra-curricular time and work with parents, the Ministry of Education reports.

The distinguished innovations will be published in the Educational Innovators' Yearbook for other teachers to apply. The winners will form a National Innovators Club, which will host workshops and forums to share experiences. The prizes from the competition will be awarded in the beginning of 2020 at the Second National Forum for Innovation in Bulgarian Education.

The MES Innovation Support Initiative began in the 2017/18 academic year when 184 projects were first approved. In the next academic year, 290 educational institutions were included in the list of innovative schools, and in the 2019/1920 school year they were already 395. In the last year, most project proposals were related to the use of new teaching methods - 39%. Another 29% are for changing the organization of training.

A National Innovation in Action Program was established, with 525 schools approved. They will cooperate to share innovative practices with each other to build a comprehensive innovation network.