13 Tonnes of Gold Found in the Basement of Former Chinese Mayor
Society | September 27, 2019, Friday // 13:49| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
13 tonnes of gold were found in the home of a former Chinese mayor. During a search of Gangzhou’s former mayor estate, police discovered a huge amount of gold bars and a large sum of cash.
The mayor also owned several thousand square meters of real estate. The gold, the money, as well as the works of art were taken from the home of the former mayor with several trucks. He is threatened with the death sentence.
- » Bulgaria's Coatal City Burgas Ranks 6th of the Top 10 Cities to Drive in
- » The EU Assessment of Bulgarian Education: Insufficient Budget and Poor Infrastructure
- » 60% of Deaths in Bulgaria - Due to Cardiovascular Diseases
- » The Ministry of Education and Science Organizes a Competition For Teachers Innovators in Education
- » Bulgaria Will Participate in the first UEFA eEURO 2020
- » Sofia Zoo Will be with FREE Entrance During the Weekend