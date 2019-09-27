13 Tonnes of Gold Found in the Basement of Former Chinese Mayor

Society | September 27, 2019, Friday // 13:49| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 13 Tonnes of Gold Found in the Basement of Former Chinese Mayor www.pixabay.com

13 tonnes of gold were found in the home of a former Chinese mayor. During a search of Gangzhou’s former mayor estate, police discovered a huge amount of gold bars and a large sum of cash.

The mayor also owned several thousand square meters of real estate. The gold, the money, as well as the works of art were taken from the home of the former mayor with several trucks. He is threatened with the death sentence.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: gold, former mayor, China, Gangzhou
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria