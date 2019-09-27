Sofia Zoo Will be with FREE Entrance During the Weekend

The Sofia Zoo is opening its doors for free access to all visitors during the weekend of September 28-29 on the occasion of World Tourism Day.

For another year, the Sofia Zoo has been involved in a different European Night of Scientists form.

On September 27, Bulgaria joins with a richer program than ever before on European Scientists Night, along with hundreds of cities across Europe.

The program this year covers more than 150 events that will take place in more than 50 venues across the country.

In Sofia, REFRESH will present parallel events in a total of 20 locations, and the central location will once again be the Serdica Antique Complex under the Largo glass dome between the Council of Ministers and the Presidency. From 18:00 there will be the official opening and award ceremony of the winners in the competitions for children and young people.