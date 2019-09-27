Six Times More Antarctica Ice is Melting Than 40 Years Ago

Italian authorities have closed two lanes and evacuated several mountain huts after experts warned that one of the glaciers of massive Mont Blanc could collapse. Experts watching the glacier estimate that since the end of August it has been sliding down at a speed of 50-60 cm per day. Authorities acknowledge that it is impossible to predict when the huge mass may collapse.

The subject coomented Balin Balinov, coordinator of the Energy Solutions campaign, Greenpeace-Bulgaria.

If there is a glacial landslide, global warming and climate change are likely to have an impact, Balinov said. He explained that all glaciers were moving constantly. The speed and the reasons are different. The reasons are also natural, the glaciers are moving because of the gravitational forces and because of the processes that happen inside the glacier itself, because it is a huge mass of snow and ice, Balinov said.

Balin Balinov, Coordinator of the Energy Solutions Campaign, Greenpeace-Bulgaria: The whole world is currently a critical point. The fact is that climate change occurs in different places with different intensities, ie. in some places they feel the rising of the oceans, those that are closer to sea level, in other places alpine, as in the case, people notice such changes in the relief and melting of the ice. This is most evident in the North and South Poles.



According to the report of the international weather organization, the meteorological organization, more and more ice is melting and by comparison - 40 years ago about 40 gigatons were melting from Antarctica, and now it is 6 times more - 250 gigatons, noted Balinov.