Korean Company Interested in the Construction of Belene NPP

Business | September 27, 2019, Friday // 12:32| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Korean Company Interested in the Construction of Belene NPP www.pixabay.com

A Korean company has declared a willingness to participate in the construction of Belene Nuclear Power Plant (NPP). This transpired during a meeting between Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and South Korean President Moon Jae-in. The Bulgarian prime minister is on an official visit to Republic of Korea, the special correspondent of Focus News Agency reported.

At the end of the meeting, the South Korean president said he was pleased with the talks, and Prime Minister Borissov ended with the words that since he has been a prime minister, he only makes such visits that get the work done and yield real results.

 

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: South Korea, Boyko Borissov, Belene NPP
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria