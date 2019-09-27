Geomagnetic Storm in the Last days of September

Geomagnetic disturbances are expected from September 27 to September 29, according to the US National Atmospheric and Oceanic Research Agency's Space Weather Forecast Center. Moderate geomagnetic storm (G2) is possible due to high-speed solar wind

The Russian Laboratory for Solar Activity Research at the Lebedev Institute predicts that the disturbance will start in the evening of September 27, and culminate in the next day from morning until noon. The planetary index can jump to 5 Kp level.

Geomagnetic storms can affect people with problems in the cardiovascular system. Doctors warn that some people may develop heart cramps, dizziness, headache and lack of concentration. Magnetic disturbances often affect people with mental disorders as well.

In case of more severe disturbances, there are also fluctuations in the electricity grid. Satellites providing navigation information are also vulnerable.

The beautiful side of such phenomena are the spectacular Northern Lights in the sky above the poles.