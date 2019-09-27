The White House Tried to Cover Up the Conversation between Trump and Zelensky

A senior White House official has tried to cover all the details of тхе telephone conversation between Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky. This became clear from the complaint of the still anonymous detective whose content has been disclosed.

During a conversation in July, Trump put pressure on Zelensky to investigate his main rival for the presidential election, Joe Biden. According to the New York Times, the whistleblower is a CIA employee and served in the White House.

"This is a fight for the heart and soul of democracy. If the president of the United States can trade the power of his office or use the power to trade our national interests solely for the benefit of his own political campaign - this is serious and a change of oath, ” said Adam Schiff, president of the House Intelligence Committee.

He also wrote on Twitter:

“The presidential oath of office requires the President of the United States to do two things:

Faithfully execute his or her office, and protect and defend the Constitution.

The whistleblower complaint and call record provide the most graphic evidence yet Trump has done neither.”

