The Election Campaign For the Local Elections Has Begun

Since midnight, we are officially in the election campaign for the local vote. Mayoral candidates and municipal councilors will have a month to attract voter support. Over 6 million and 200 thousand people are eligible to vote.

In this election, more than 36,000 people are mayoral candidates and municipal councilors nationwide.

On October 27, the municipalities will select from 1,200 candidates for mayoral posts.

Most candidates are for Sofia and Plovdiv - 19 and 14 mayoral candidates respectively.

And this time, the newsletters will contain the "I don't support anyone" checkbox. To rearrange the list, 7% of the actual votes cast for one candidate list are required.

66 parties and coalitions registered to vote.

