Rumen Radev Discussed with US Companies Investment Opportunities in Our Country

Politics » DOMESTIC | September 27, 2019, Friday // 07:58| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Rumen Radev Discussed with US Companies Investment Opportunities in Our Country

In New York, President Rumen Radev discussed investment opportunities in our country with executives from leading US companies in communications, information technology, insurance, finance and energy.

Deputy Prime Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva participates in a high-level forum at the UN.

The purpose of the meeting of the Head of State with the big American business was to stimulate better results in the investment sphere. Rumen Radev got acquainted with the investment interest of the American companies and presented them the advantages of our country for doing business.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: investments, Rumen Radev, New York, US, companies, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria