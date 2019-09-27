Rumen Radev Discussed Investment Opportunities in Bulgaria with US Companies

In New York, President Rumen Radev discussed investment opportunities in our country with executives from leading US companies in communications, information technology, insurance, finance and energy.

Deputy Prime Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva participates in a high-level forum at the UN.

The purpose of the meeting of the Head of State with the big American business was to stimulate better results in the investment sphere. Rumen Radev got acquainted with the investment interest of the American companies and presented them the advantages of our country for doing business.