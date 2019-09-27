Tonight, Under the Largo Dome in Sofia, the European Scientists' Night Will Begin

Tonight at 18:00 under the Largo dome in Sofia, the European Scientists' Night will be officially launched.

The European Scientist Night is being held simultaneously throughout Europe on the last Friday of September.

From 6pm to 10pm, universities and research institutes open doors and organize events for the general public. In 2019, Bulgaria joins this initiative for the 13th consecutive year thanks to two projects funded by the European Commission for its activities.

The program covers more than 150 events that will take place in more than 50 venues across the country - aboard a narrow-gauge line, a ship and even a submarine.