Two Killed and Dozens Injured After the Western Turkey Earthquake Last Night

Bulgaria: Two Killed and Dozens Injured After the Western Turkey Earthquake Last Night

Two were killed and dozens injured after the 5.8 earthquake that shook Western Turkey last night. The quake was also felt in Bulgaria. Mostly on the Black Sea coast.

8 people are injured.

Some offices and schools were evacuated. The quake's epicenter was in the Marmara Sea, 70 km west of Istanbul, at a depth of 12.6 km.

Buildings have been demolished. Parts of the minarets of two mosques in the city center have fallen.

