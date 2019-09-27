Prime Minister Boyko Borissov Met with South Korean President

The meeting took place at the Presidential Palace in the capital, Seoul. The Prime Minister invited the Korean President to Bulgaria and asked for his support for investments of Korean companies in Bulgaria.

This is the first visit of a current Bulgarian Prime Minister to the South Asian country. President  Moon-Jae-In emphasized that trade between the two countries is growing and has committed itself to advertising our country.

Borissov confirmed the Bulgarian position for diplomatic settlement of the situation on the Korean Peninsula and received congratulations on the election of Kristalina Georgieva as IMF chief.


During his three-day visit, the Prime Minister and his Bulgarian delegation, consisting of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Krasimir Karakachanov, Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov, and Economy Minister Emil Karanikolov, met with South Korean Prime Minister  of South Korean business leaders. What has become clear is that Bulgaria will grant strategic investor status to South Korean companies.

Boyko Borissov has already offered Hyundai to build a Center for electric and autonomous cars in Bulgaria. A second Korean company can invest 1.5 billion euros in a battery factory for electric vehicles in our country.

The two countries also signed Memorandum of Understanding on Energy and Foreign Affairs.

