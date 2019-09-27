Sunny Weather Expected This Afternoon, Maximum Temperatures Between 20C and 25C

Today, cloudiness will be variable, decreasing over most of the country to a sunny weather in the afternoon, meteorologist Georgi Tsekov of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency.

It will be windy – with moderate northwest wind, increasing to strong at times in the Danubian plain and eastern areas. The maximum temperatures will be mostly between 20C and 25C.

Atmospheric pressure will rise and be higher than the average for September.

