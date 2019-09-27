Sunny Weather Expected This Afternoon, Maximum Temperatures Between 20C and 25C
Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 27, 2019, Friday // 07:47| Views: | Comments: 0
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Today, cloudiness will be variable, decreasing over most of the country to a sunny weather in the afternoon, meteorologist Georgi Tsekov of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency.
It will be windy – with moderate northwest wind, increasing to strong at times in the Danubian plain and eastern areas. The maximum temperatures will be mostly between 20C and 25C.
Atmospheric pressure will rise and be higher than the average for September.
- » Geomagnetic Storm in the Last days of September
- » Two Killed and Dozens Injured After the Western Turkey Earthquake Last Night
- » Strong Earthquake in Turkey - it Was also Felt in Bulgaria, there Are Evacuated People in Burgas
- » A Strong Secondary Quake Caused Panic in Pakistan
- » Part of Mont Blanc Glacier Can Collapse any Moment
- » Strong Earthquake in Indonesia