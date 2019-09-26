Minister Zaharieva: Bulgaria and North Macedonia Have a Common History
A forum dedicated to the Balkans has been held during the UN General Assembly in New York, BNR reported.
In connection with unresolved historical disputes, Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva told Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev that politicians were bolder than historians.
“Zoran, together we have a common history,” Zaharieva told her counterpart and Minister Zaev thanked Bulgaria for bringing North Macedonia back at the focus of European politics.
“We have signed an agreement with Bulgaria, acknowledging that we have a common history and we can only benefit from it. This encouraged me to move forward and sign an agreement with Greece,” PM Zaev said. “Results were not late and trade with Bulgaria increased by 16.5% in 2018,” Zoran Zaev added.
