Kristalina Georgieva's Immediate Priority Is to Help Countries Minimize the Risk of Crises

Global economic growth continues to be disappointing, trade tensions remain, and debt burden is increasing in many countries. In this context, my immediate priority for the IMF is to help members minimize the risk of crises and be prepared to cope with economic downturns. This was stated by Kristalina Georgieva in her first speech after being approved as the new Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which was published on the IMF page, BTA reported.

“I am deeply honored to have been selected as Managing Director of the IMF and grateful for the trust that the Fund’s global membership and the Executive Board have placed in me. I want to pay tribute to my predecessor, Christine Lagarde, a great leader and a dear friend, whose vision and tireless work have contributed so much to the continued success of the Fund.

“The IMF is a unique institution with a great history and a world-class staff. I come as a firm believer in its mandate to help ensure the stability of the global economic and financial system through international cooperation. Indeed, in my view, the Fund’s role has never been more important.

In her words, the upcoming IMF Annual Meetings will discuss warning signals about global economic growth and trade tensions.

“It is a huge responsibility to be at the helm of the IMF”

“As I noted in my statement to the Executive Board, our immediate priority is to help countries minimize the risk of crises and be ready to cope with downturns.”

Georgieva stresses that the institution should not lose sight of its long-term goal - support sound monetary, fiscal and structural policies to build stronger economies and improve people’s lives.

“This means also dealing with issues like inequalities, climate risks and rapid technological change.”