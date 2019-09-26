Strong Earthquake in Turkey - it Was also Felt in Bulgaria, there Are Evacuated People in Burgas

A series of earthquakes shook Turkey on Thursday. The strongest of these was with magnitude 5.7 on the Richter scale, with an epicentre 64 km from Istanbul. This is a reference on the website of the European Seismological Center. The earthquake was felt in Bulgaria as well.

The powerful earthquake was felt at exactly 2 pm in the Burgas region. Residents of Burgas, Karnobat, Aytos and the seaside resorts around are very scared.

Due to the strong earthquake, the employees of the Municipality of Burgas were evacuated.

Earlier in the day, four earthquakes were recorded in western Turkey. The first one was at 04.05 in the morning with a 2.1 magnitude on the Richter scale, 33 km from Istanbul at a 7 km depth.

At 7.32 am, a second earthquake with 3.7 magnitude on the Richter scale was registered 63 km from Istanbul, and a little later - at 07.52 am, there was an earthquake with 2.3 magnitude on the Richter scale.

The fourth earthquake was recorded at 9am, 65 km from the Turkish capital with 3 magnitude on the Richter scale.

Secondary tremors are also expected.