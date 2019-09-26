Bulgarian Foreign Minister: US Visa Waiver For Bulgarian Citizens is Always a Main Topic

,,The topic of the abolition of US visas for Bulgarian citizens is always the focus of attention - no matter what institutional level the talks are conducted.'' This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva in New York after attending the traditional dinner of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the first diplomats of NATO member states, at the UN session.

Deputy Prime Minister Zaharieva's comment came after President Rumen Radev said yesterday that the government must work much more intensively to link its strategic partnership with the US on visa waivers.

,,The Bulgarian government is constantly asking this question and our foreign ministry is also organizing an information campaign for applications'', Zaharieva explained.

,,It is no coincidence that Bulgaria is the country in which refusals have fallen by only 4 percent in a year, but we are still far from requiring US legislation for no more than 3 percent of refusals. Romania and Poland are perhaps the largest US defense partners, and they still they need visas'', the deputy prime minister said.

The interesting news is that the largest number of refusals for US visas of Bulgarian citizens is not in the territory of Bulgaria but in the UK and Spain.