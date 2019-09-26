Iran Seizes nearly 9 Tonnes of Drugs Destined for Europe

Crime | September 26, 2019, Thursday // 13:31| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Iran Seizes nearly 9 Tonnes of Drugs Destined for Europe www.pixabay.com

Iran seized 8.8 tonnes of drugs destined for Europe and busted one of the three largest crime groups for drug trafficking, police officials reported on Thursday.

"This huge narcotics shipment, which was hidden in a petrol tanker and reached here via Iran's eastern border, was supposed to be offloaded and then smuggled to European countries," state television reported from the northwestern city of Urmia, not far from the Turkish border..

Deputy Police Director Ayoub Soleimani said the shipment contained 3.5 tonnes of morphine and 5.3 tonnes of opium. Nine traffickers were arrested and an extra 20 kg of heroin and 130 weapons were found.

90% of the world's opium is produced in the neighbouring Afghanistan, which is extracted from poppy seeds and refined for the production of heroin and morphine. Iran is a major transit route for opiates produced in Afghanistan for Europe and the US. Iran seizes and destroys hundreds of tonnes of drugs each year.

According to recent UN data, Iran accounted for 91 percent of the world's opium seizures and 20 percent of heroin and morphine seizures in 2017.

Tehran has repeatedly threatened Europe that if it did not intervene to ease US sanctions, it would invest less in the fight against drug trafficking.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Iran, opium, drugs, afganistan, europe, US, drug trafficking, crime group
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria