The US Department of Justice Launch its Own Antitrust Investigation against Facebook

The US Department of Justice plans to launch its own antitrust investigation against the Facebook company, Bloomberg news agency reported, citing own sources.

The decision was made, though experts on the US Federal Trade Commission are currently checking the work of the social network, sources have revealed. The two parallel investigations will not intersect and will affect different aspects of the company's operations.

In July, it became clear that US authorities are preparing to launch a large-scale investigation into Amazon, Google, Apple and Facebook. They will check whether these companies violate antitrust laws. The powers in the investigation were to be split between the Federal Trade Commission, which should oversee Amazon and Facebook, and the Justice Department, which had to deal with Apple and Google. Now, according to Bloomberg sources, the terms of the deal have changed, and in addition to Facebook, Amazon should also fall in the area of ​​interest of the judiciary.

Along with the two agencies, the Democrats in the House of Representatives of the US Congress will also conduct their own investigation.

In August, the Wall Street Journal reported that a group of prosecutors had met with representatives of the Justice Department, which discussed the violations of large corporations, and then decided to conduct an antitrust investigation.