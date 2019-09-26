Barbie Dolls Getting More Diversity - Mattel Toy Company Released Neutral-Sex Dolls, Wheelchairs and Leg Prosthesis

Toy company Mattel has launched a neutral gender Barbie doll named "Creatable World". The goal of its creators is for children to "express themselves freely".

The doll was developed after many analyzes, expert work and testing among 250 American families. This helped to determine exactly how she should look, so that no one would definitely liken her to a boy or a girl.

It is available in 6 different skin colors, complete with long and short wigs, accessories and typically men's and women's clothing so that owners will be able to style it completely to their liking. The new collection also includes dolls in a wheelchair as well as artificial leg prosthesis.

