President Radev at UNESCO Forum: Educational and Scientific Infrastructure Must Be Developed Steadily in the World

The educational and scientific infrastructure must be developed steadily in the world. This was stated by President Rumen Radev in his speech at a high-level forum organized by UNESCO on the future of education. The event took place at the 74th regular session of the UN General Assembly in New York. UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azule, Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg also held speeches at the forum.

The President emphasized the need to bring countries closer together in science and education. "If science and quality education continue to be developed only within narrow geographical boundaries, we will never achieve equality and sustainable development," the head of state said.

Rumen Radev pointed out that Bulgaria is making great efforts to create an educational and scientific infrastructure that will retain young talents who have succeeded in the scientific field. That is why our country is actively working on the establishment of the Southeastern European International Institute for Sustainable Technologies, also supported by the European Commission.

Education means progress, peace and sustainable development, so the problems of modern education and the vision for its development should be a priority on the agenda of political leaders, Rumen Radev added. According to the president, education must create a clear picture of the future. The emergence of new professions and the pace of change in the modern world are so rapid that education is increasingly falling behind the needs of real life, the president said.