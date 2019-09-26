12 Days Pre-Election Vacation for the Deputies
Deputies will have almost two weeks of pre-election vacations for the local vote. From October 16 to 27, parliamentary meetings will not be held, but committees will meet in the National Assembly.
The vacation is a practice, however, it is not regulated in Parliament's Rules of Procedure. One of the explanations is that the MPs are busy with the local elections and the other is that the tribune is used for election campaigning.
