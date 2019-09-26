12 Days Pre-Election Vacation for the Deputies

Politics | September 26, 2019, Thursday // 12:12| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 12 Days Pre-Election Vacation for the Deputies www.pixabay.com

Deputies will have almost two weeks of pre-election vacations for the local vote. From October 16 to 27, parliamentary meetings will not be held, but committees will meet in the National Assembly.

The vacation is a practice, however, it is not regulated in Parliament's Rules of Procedure. One of the explanations is that the MPs are busy with the local elections and the other is that the tribune is used for election campaigning.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Local Elections 2019, National Assembly, deputies, vacation
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria