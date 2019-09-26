The Sale of E-Vignettes May Be Hampered Today
novinite.bg
From 12 to 15 pm on September 26, 2019, are planned power tests of one of the two data centres of the National Toll Office.
Interruptions that may impede the sale of electronic vignettes may occur. To avoid the risk of e-vignette purchase issues during planned updates, it is recommend for the drivers to plan their trip on the national road network and purchase their e-vignette in a timely manner.
The planned update of the software is part of the preparations for commissioning the toll system.
