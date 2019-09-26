People in Sofia Are Breathing Cleaner Air

The situation with the cleanliness of the air in the capital is improving, said Alexander Simidchiev, chairman of the "Air for Health" Association.

However, the World Health Organization has lower levels of air pollution, and here we follow the European pollution levels, he explained. Yesterday was the World Lung Day - the organ that is directly related to the purity of the air.

Each year, seven million people in the world die from exposure to dirty air, Alexander Simidchiev said:

"We did a survey with the support of the Metropolitan Municipality this year, in which we analyzed the number of the first aid contacts and the relationship of air pollution and what we found was that with the increase in air pollution above WHO levels in Sofia, the number of contacts to ambulance increases by over ten percent, so air pollution is a huge problem, affecting the lungs and everything else - brain, heart, kidneys, pancreas etc. ".

The air in the capital is of good quality at the moment, but the problems are yet to come, because every solid fuel stove is on as many as 13 cars or 50,000 stoves equals 900,000 more.

"In Sofia, the pollution situation is improving, but even though it is improving, the latest data collected show the extent of the damage, that is, the levels accepted as EU norms are not low enough. We are now aiming for EU levels.”

91 percent of the world's population lives in places where air quality exceeds WHO safety standards.