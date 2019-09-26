Part of Mont Blanc Glacier Can Collapse any Moment

Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 26, 2019, Thursday // 11:37| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Part of Mont Blanc Glacier Can Collapse any Moment www.pixabay.com

Italian authorities closed two roads and evacuated several mountain huts after experts warned that one of the glaciers of the Mont Blanc massif could collapse. About 250,000 cubic meters of ice are off the southern slopes of Grand Jorasses Peak.

Experts watching the glacier have estimated that since late August it has been sliding down at a speed of 50-60 cm per day. Authorities admit it is impossible to predict when the huge mass will collapse.

“The news that part of Mont Blanc risks collapsing is a warning that should not leave us indifferent. It must shake us all and force us to mobilise.”, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte commented.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Mont Blanc, glacier, collapse
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria