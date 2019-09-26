A Large Fire Broke Out at a Chemical Plant in France (VIDEO)

A large fire broke out Thursday night at the French chemical company Lubrizol's plant in Rouen. There are currently no casualties or injured. All people living around the area were evacuated.

The fire at the factory of Lubrizol had started around 02:40 am CEST local time.

The factory, which makes oil additives, is classified as a SEVESO site, i.e. industrial establishments in the European Union where dangerous substances are used or stored in large quantities.

According to media reports, an acrid smell surrounded the site, Euronews reported.

Local authorities have announced that schools in the Rouen area will remain closed on Thursday.

