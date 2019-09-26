Hackers Hit Airbus
Crime | September 26, 2019, Thursday // 11:22| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The European aerospace giant Airbus has fallen victim to a series of hacker attacks that have hit suppliers of the company, including engine manufacturer Rolls Royce.
The hackers have been looking for the company's technical secrets, according to a source from the security services at the agency.
Airbus has been the victim of four major hacking attacks in the past 12 months, investigators say. According to the AFP, China is suspected of committing them.
- » The Greek Band Which Was Selling Bulgarian Babies reportedly Won over Half a Million Euros
- » Greek Police Uncovered Criminal Group Dealing with Illegal Adoptions from Bulgaria: The Price of a Newborn Was up to € 25,000
- » Mystery: Bulgarian Citizen Found Dead in Garage of the Chinese Embassy in Brussels
- » 167 Bulgarians - Victims of Labor Exploitation in France
- » Billion Dollar Business: Illegal Puppies Trade from Eastern Europe
- » € 2 Million Worth of Valuables Were Stolen from the Vaux-le-Vicomte Chateau in France