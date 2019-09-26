Hackers Hit Airbus

The European aerospace giant Airbus has fallen victim to a series of hacker attacks that have hit suppliers of the company, including engine manufacturer Rolls Royce.

The hackers have been looking for the company's technical secrets, according to a source from the security services at the agency.

Airbus has been the victim of four major hacking attacks in the past 12 months, investigators say. According to the AFP, China is suspected of committing them.

