56 People Were Injured in an Azur Air Plane Emergency Landing in Barnaul

56 people were injured in an emergency landing of a Boeing plane in the city of Barnaul in Russia, according to BGNES. One of the passengers was admitted to hospital, the rest were released for home treatment.

The Regional Ministry of Health said a woman was diagnosed with kidney damage and lumbar spine damage at the hospital.

The Azur Air Boeing 767-300 plane made a heavy emergency landing Wednesday night in the Russian city of Barnaul. According to preliminary information, the aircraft traveling from Vietnam has filled with smoke, whose causes have yet to be ascertained.

Later, Simple Flying reported that aircraft’s right main landing gear caught alight as the aircraft exited the runway.

According to the Ministry of Transport, 341 people were traveling on board, including a 10-member crew.

“AZUR air confirms that ZF-2244 flight faced right landing gear fire while landing roll. The aircraft stopped at runway threshold. In order to ensure flight safety the cabin crew has began immediate evacuation according to the instructions. There were 331 passengers on board. Thanks to the coordinated and professional actions of the crew, all passengers were evacuated urgently.”

“According to the latest information, 20 passengers are provided with medical assistance. AZUR air makes every effort to solve the situation, emergency operating center is deployed. At the moment airline have an information that it is possible to take away luggage from the plane. All ZF-2244 passengers are provided with transfer at the cost of airline. The airline have launched and investigation in cooperation with aviation authorities, aircraft manufacturer and airport of entry.”, Azur Air press office told Simple Flying.