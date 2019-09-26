Dimitar Berbatov Started Working for Manchester United - Fake News
Sports | September 26, 2019, Thursday // 11:08| Views: | Comments: 0
archive
Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
"The news that Mitko has started working for Manchester United as a scout is false. Berbatov is not at the club. He is an ambassador, along with several other players of his generation. This does not mean that he is working in Manchester. " This was stated by the manager of the football player Dimitar Berbatov - Emil Danchev, gong.bg reported quoted by NOVA TV.
Fake news started circulating in British media earlier in the day. However, it turned out that the information was not true.
- » It's Official - Dimitar Berbatov Announced the End of His Football Career
- » The End of an Era! Roger Federer Announced He Is Considering a Retirement
- » Grigor Dimitrov Will Play in Stockholm on October 14
- » Kubrat Pulev Is at the Top of Professional Boxing!
- » EU Volleyball Tournament: Bulgaria Triumphs over Portugal
- » Bulgarian FA Incensed by Southgate's Racism Claims