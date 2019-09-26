Dimitar Berbatov Started Working for Manchester United - Fake News

"The news that Mitko has started working for Manchester United as a scout is false. Berbatov is not at the club. He is an ambassador, along with several other players of his generation. This does not mean that he is working in Manchester. " This was stated by the manager of the football player Dimitar Berbatov - Emil Danchev, gong.bg reported quoted by NOVA TV.

Fake news started circulating in British media earlier in the day. However, it turned out that the information was not true.

