South Korea Has Requested Participation in the Construction of the RDF-Fuel Plant

South Korea is interested in participating in the construction of the RDF-fuel plant of Sofia. This was made clear after the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and his South Korean counterpart Lee Nak-yeon. The installation will cost EUR 157 million.

On the second day of his official visit, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov met with South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon and visited the Hancook University, where Bulgarian is studied.

Bulgaria and South Korea hold talks on strategic co-operation in the fields of automotive, tourism and innovation. South Korean companies are exploring the possibility of investing in the construction of an electric vehicle battery plant and the Autonomous Car Center in our country.



The two countries have signed memorandum of understanding for the energy and foreign affairs system. The prime minister said he was greeted with the choice of Kristalina Georgieva as IMF chief.

The Korean Prime Minister thanked for the status of Korean companies as a strategic investor.