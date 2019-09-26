Strong Earthquake in Indonesia
An earthquake with a magnitude 6.8 Richter shook eastern Indonesia, according to data from a local geophysical institute.
According to US seismologists, the strength of the quake was 6.5. Its epicenter was about 40 km from the city of Ambon, Maluku province.
No casualties, no tsunami alert.
