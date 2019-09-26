Strong Earthquake in Indonesia

Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 26, 2019, Thursday // 07:57| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Strong Earthquake in Indonesia

An earthquake with a magnitude 6.8 Richter shook eastern Indonesia, according to data from a local geophysical institute.


According to US seismologists, the strength of the quake was 6.5. Its epicenter was about 40 km from the city of Ambon, Maluku province.

No casualties, no tsunami alert. 

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Earthquake, Indonesia, tsunami
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria