Rumen Radev has Insisted on Visa Waiver for Bulgarian Citizens Wanted to Go to the US

During the 74th UN session in New York, President Rumen Radev and Deputy Prime Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva commented on their participation in various political formats. To link our strategic partnership with the US in the field of defense with more US investments in Bulgaria and visa waiver. This is what the Bulgarian head of state demanded before US President Donald Trump.



Speaking to Bulgarian media in New York, President Rumen Radev commented on details of his conversation with US President Donald Trump at a formal dinner last night, focusing on defense and security, and the two countries' joint actions in this direction.

Many comments on the sidelines of the United Nations on the situation between the United States and Ukraine and the start of President Trump's impeachment procedure. The Bulgarian head of state does not comment on this topic because "it is an internal political issue".

Radev gave more details about his involvement in Michael Bloomberg's global business forum with the news that open-world businesses are already talking about a new recession.

The situation in Syria and Libya was a major foreign policy focus during all talks by Deputy Prime Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva.

Due to a change in the agenda of the general debate tomorrow at the UN, the speech of the Bulgarian president from the rostrum of the General Assembly will be around 17:00 Bulgarian time.