Bulgaria: Cloudy Today with Rain in the Afternoon

Today the cloud will be considerable and it will be raining mainly in the afternoon, meteorologist Hristo Hristov of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency.

Isolated thunderstorms possible in northern Bulgaria. The wind around midday in western Bulgaria, and by midnight also in the far eastern areas, will start blowing from the northwest; it will be moderate, increasing to strong at times in the Danubian plain. The maximum temperatures will be between 21C and 26C, in Sofia around 22C.

Atmospheric pressure is lower than the monthly average, it will begin to rise tonight.

 

