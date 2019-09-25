Eco-Activist Greta Thunberg Wins “Alternative Nobel Prize”

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg is one of four winners of the “Alternative Nobel Prize”, awarded annually by a private Swedish foundation.

16-year-old Thunberg was honoured by Rights Livelihood awards judges for her “inspiring and amplifying political demands for urgent climate action reflecting scientific facts”

The foundation identified Greta Thunberg, who was also nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, as the embodiment of the idea that everyone has the power to create change.

The awards ceremony will take place on December 4

The award includes a cash prize of about $103,000, TIME reported.

“I am part of a global movement of school children, youth and adults of all ages who have decided to act in defense of our living planet,” Thunberg said in a statement. “I share this award with them.”