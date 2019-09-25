Eco-Activist Greta Thunberg Wins “Alternative Nobel Prize”

Society | September 25, 2019, Wednesday // 18:52| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Eco-Activist Greta Thunberg Wins “Alternative Nobel Prize” novinite.bg

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg is one of four winners of the “Alternative Nobel Prize”, awarded annually by a private Swedish foundation.

16-year-old Thunberg was honoured by Rights Livelihood awards judges for her “inspiring and amplifying political demands for urgent climate action reflecting scientific facts” 

The foundation identified Greta Thunberg, who was also nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, as the embodiment of the idea that everyone has the power to create change.

The awards ceremony will take place on December 4

The award includes a cash prize of about $103,000, TIME reported.

“I am part of a global movement of school children, youth and adults of all ages who have decided to act in defense of our living planet,” Thunberg said in a statement. “I share this award with them.”

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: eco-activist, greta thunberg, Alternative Nobel Prize, Rights Livelihood awards
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria