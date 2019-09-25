The EP and the European Council Appointed Laura Codruța Kövesi as the First European Chief Prosecutor

The European Parliament and the Council of the European Union have agreed to appoint Ms Laura Codruța Kövesi as the first European Chief Prosecutor.

The Office's seat will be located in Luxembourg, and Kövesi will sit for a non-renewable term of seven years.

Commissioner Vera Jourova congratulated Kövesi in a tweet:

“I congratulate Laura Kövesi. I have every confidence that she will do a great job as head of the #EPPO and plan to meet her shortly after her formal appointment. We must make EPPO up and running asap because it equips prosecutors w/ bold tools to investigate crimes at EU level.”