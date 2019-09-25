58 Bulgarian Hotels Have Contracts with Thomas Cook
In connection with the announcement of the bankruptcy of the Thomas Cook tour operator subsidiaries, the Ministry of Tourism has created an expert group for emergency work and a 24-hour hotline. This was announced at an extraordinary press conference by the Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova, quoted by the BNR.
A total of 58 hotels in the country have contracts with Thomas Cook, Minister Angelkova said. They will send on-site experts from the ministry to assist with information.
The reservations of the tourists who have arrived in Bulgaria with Thomas Cook are till October 13. Their stay and transportation will be at the expense of the insurance company. Tourists do not have to pay once again for a service they have already paid for, Angelkova said.
Minister Angelkova will meet with other major international tour operators. The agreed capacity for summer 2020 with Thomas Cook will be transferred to them.
