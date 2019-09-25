Ekaterina Zaharieva: All of Bulgaria's Neighbouring Countries Must Enter the EU In Order for us to Have More Security and Prosperity

Politics | September 25, 2019, Wednesday // 18:25| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Ekaterina Zaharieva: All of Bulgaria's Neighbouring Countries Must Enter the EU In Order for us to Have More Security and Prosperity novinite.bg

Staunch support for the accession of Albania and the Republic of North Macedonia to the EU. This is the idea on which the foreign ministers of Bulgaria Greece, Romania and Croatia agreed. Ekaterina Zaharieva, Nikos Dendias, Ramona Manescu and Gordan Grlić Radman met, by a tradition, within the frameworks of the session of the UN General AssemblyBNR reported.

“We believe that the only way we would have more security and prosperity, that we would be wealthier is if all of our neighbours become members of the EU. Greece helped our three countries during the pre-accession period, now it is up to us to support our neighbours from the six countries of the Western Balkans,” said Minister Zaharieva referring to Montenegro, Serbia, the Republic of North Macedonia, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo. 

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ekaterina Zaharieva, EU, neighbouring countries, Bulgaria, UN General Assembly
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria