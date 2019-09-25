The Sale of E-Vignettes May Be Hampered Tomorrow

Society | September 25, 2019, Wednesday // 18:06| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Sale of E-Vignettes May Be Hampered Tomorrow novinite.bg

From 12 to 15 pm on September 26, 2019, are planned power tests of one of the two data centres of the National Toll Office.

Interruptions that may impede the sale of electronic vignettes may occur. To avoid the risk of e-vignette purchase issues during planned updates, it is recommend for the drivers to plan their trip on the national road network and purchase their e-vignette in a timely manner.

The planned update of the software is part of the preparations for commissioning the toll system.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: e-vignette, sale, toll system, tests
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria