The Sale of E-Vignettes May Be Hampered Tomorrow
Society | September 25, 2019, Wednesday // 18:06| Views: | Comments: 0
novinite.bg
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
From 12 to 15 pm on September 26, 2019, are planned power tests of one of the two data centres of the National Toll Office.
Interruptions that may impede the sale of electronic vignettes may occur. To avoid the risk of e-vignette purchase issues during planned updates, it is recommend for the drivers to plan their trip on the national road network and purchase their e-vignette in a timely manner.
The planned update of the software is part of the preparations for commissioning the toll system.
- » Eco-Activist Greta Thunberg Wins “Alternative Nobel Prize”
- » UN: Global Warming Threatens the Humanity Directly
- » Biotechnology to Assist Medicine
- » Placido Domingo Will No Longer Sing at the Metropolitan Opera
- » Heavy Rainfalls Caused Floods and Chaos in London
- » Facebook Won’t Check the Credibility of Politicians' Posts