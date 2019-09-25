Desislava Ivancheva Dropped Out of the Mayoral Race

The Sofia Municipal Election Commission has refused to register Desislava Ivancheva for the local elections which will be held on October 27th, 24 Hours Newspaper reported.

Her candidacy was raised by the Christian Democratic Party of Bulgaria. The reason for the refusal is that Ivancheva's registration documents, which were accepted and reviewed, arrived after the deadline.

All the proposals of the Christian Democratic Party of Bulgaria, which were for the list of municipal councillors in several metropolitan areas, arrived after the registration deadline and were refused.