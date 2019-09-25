Biotechnology to Assist Medicine

Experts from Europe, America and Asia are in Sofia for a workshop dedicated to biotechnology and their application in medicine. Entrepreneurs, representatives of patient organizations and academia will speak on the topic. One of the organizers of the event is the Bulgarian Association for Personalized Medicine. Gergana Kyosovska from the organization told more in the "Before All" program on BNT:

"The focus of the event is modern therapies - gene, cell, tissue. They are a revolution in medicine and provide the opportunity for a few years of deadly disease to be cured. We will talk about artificial intelligence and the opportunities it offers in medicine for better diagnosis and to some extent reducing medical error. It will also be a Mega project focusing on the collection of genomic data from the European population in order to discover new biomarkers and, hence, to develop modern new therapies - a chance for better treatment for patients. "

"Ethics should not hinder the progress of science. Of course, the patient and every citizen must be protected. There are sound mechanisms in place to collect this data and to be a powerful tool for new opportunities for patients. "

Gergana Kyosovska noted that these new therapies are not yet implemented in Bulgaria, but expressed hope that this will happen soon.