Head of State: We Need a Global Consensus Against Corruption

Security, defense money and the need for a global stance against corruption are key topics in President Rumen Radev's speech at the UN Sustainable Development Forum.

According to him, the fact that defense spending is increasing every year at the same rate that people's distrust is increasing is a clear sign that the environment is not improving. During a meeting of foreign ministers, Ekaterina Zaharieva said the Republic of Northern Macedonia and Albania should start accession negotiations with the European Union

The curtain on the Bulgarian position was pulled two days before Bulgaria's official statement to the UN General Assembly. "Undermining grounds, rules, international order leads to instability. The annual increase in defense spending is indicative of the security environment not improving," Radev said.

The fight against corruption and extremism is at the forefront. "We need a global consensus against corruption. If cultural differences are not properly understood as natural rights, they would lead to a number of threats such as religious extremism and terrorism," the Bulgarian president said.

From New York, the foreign ministers of Bulgaria, Greece, Romania and Croatia reached out to Albania and northern Macedonia. The direction - the European Union. "Of course, for Bulgaria and Greece there are important conditions - the treaties. Bulgaria believes that the separation of the two countries would be a mistake," said our Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva.

Strong positions have already been expressed by the Presidents of the United States and Turkey. Donald Trump has demanded more serious sanctions on Iran and Erdogan has equal access to the nuclear arsenal.

The Bulgarian delegation will take part in an international business forum as well.