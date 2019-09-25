BNB: Bank Savings Increase to BGN 53.660 Billion at the End of August
The loans of Bulgarian families are over 23 billion, writes NOVA TV.
Households hold over BGN 53 billion in banks BNB data show.
According to the same statistics, as of the end of August, loans to Bulgarian families are over BGN 23 billion and BGN 212 million, which is an increase of 8.8 percent compared to a year ago.
