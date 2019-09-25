Placido Domingo Will No Longer Sing at the Metropolitan Opera

Placido Domingo will no longer sing in the Metropolitan Opera due to the charges of sexual harassment. Tonight he was supposed to sing "Macbeth."

Mr. Domingo’s withdrawal on the eve of the performance — opening night is Wednesday — came as a growing number of people who work at the Met expressed concern about his upcoming performances. Other American cultural institutions, including the Philadelphia Orchestra and San Francisco Opera, had already canceled Mr. Domingo’s upcoming appearances, citing the need to provide a safe workplace, writes NY Times.

Domingo responded with a statement stating that he made his Met debut at the age of 27 and was a soloist in theater productions for half a century.

The world-famous tenor expresses his resentment that he has been condemned by public sentiment without due process and disputes the allegations made against him.