Placido Domingo Will No Longer Sing at the Metropolitan Opera

Society » CULTURE | September 25, 2019, Wednesday // 13:27| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Placido Domingo Will No Longer Sing at the Metropolitan Opera

Placido Domingo will no longer sing in the Metropolitan Opera due to the charges of sexual harassment. Tonight he was supposed to sing "Macbeth."

Mr. Domingo’s withdrawal on the eve of the performance — opening night is Wednesday — came as a growing number of people who work at the Met expressed concern about his upcoming performances. Other American cultural institutions, including the Philadelphia Orchestra and San Francisco Opera, had already canceled Mr. Domingo’s upcoming appearances, citing the need to provide a safe workplace, writes NY Times.

Domingo responded with a statement stating that he made his Met debut at the age of 27 and was a soloist in theater productions for half a century.

The world-famous tenor expresses his resentment that he has been condemned by public sentiment without due process and disputes the allegations made against him.

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Placido Domingo, opera, sing, Metropolitan Opera, sexual harassment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria