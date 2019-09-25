Heavy Rainfalls Caused Floods and Chaos in London
The torrential rain flooded London and caused real chaos in traffic as well as severe subway delays. Due to flooding, four metro stations were closed in the evening rush hour. Various footages show rain water pouring through the roof of Liverpool Street Station, one of London's busiest train stations.
Hurricane Humberto dumped the monthly rainfall in just six hours.
Meteorologists have warned that the heavy rainfall will continue across much of the UK.
