A Bulgarian at the Finals of BBC Music Competition

Nikola Gruev-Kottarashky is a musician and composer who fuses original recordings.

He personally defines his style as “Balkan psychedelic”, but critics consider him as part of the "Balkan beat wave".

The Bulgarian stands a real chance of winning the BBC Songlines Remix Competition.

"I've always been into music. After university I started composing digitally. My manager in Germany told me about the competition, ” he told “Plus Plus”, NOVA TV reported

The winner will be announced on November 1 ahead of the Songlines awards ceremony on the 30th of that month, Highsnobiety reported.