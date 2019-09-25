A Strong Earthquake Shook Pakistan: Casualties and many Injured

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake shook northern Pakistan. 25 people were killed and more than 400 were injured, BTA reported.

Footage broadcast by Pakistani media showed collapsed buildings and major cracks along roads in the city of Mirpur, located in Pakistan's Azad Kashmir, near the border with India.

There are three children among the victims. Some of the injured are in critical condition.

According to data from the American Geophysical Institute, the epicentre of the quake was 23 kilometers north of the city of Jhelum and at depth of 10 kilometers.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Mohammad Afzal said the situation was under control and rescue operation was under way, DAWN reported.

